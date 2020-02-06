Joaquin Phoenix stars in Extinction Rebellion short film

Global  

Oscar favourite Joaquin Phoenix stars as a surgeon battling to save an ailing planet Earth in a new film launched on Thursday (February 6), the first in a planned series of short Hollywood productions aimed at spurring action on climate change.

Beth Timmins reports
