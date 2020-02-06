Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast
A day after being acquitted by the U.S. Senate on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast Thursday morning said he and his family had suffered a "terrible ordeal" that he blamed on "dishonest and corrupt" Democrats.
