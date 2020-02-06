Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast A day after being acquitted by the U.S. Senate on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast Thursday morning said he and his family had suffered a "terrible ordeal" that he blamed on "dishonest and corrupt" Democrats.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this lisa krull RT @ChrisAlbertoLaw: Trump threatens those who sought his removal & found him guilty. He targets Pelosi & Romney. “So many people have be… 54 seconds ago Michael Mellody RT @ColoradoDavidSu: I pray God to see what is happening and will do god's work. Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast https… 46 minutes ago