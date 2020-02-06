Global  

Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast

A day after being acquitted by the U.S. Senate on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast Thursday morning said he and his family had suffered a &quot;terrible ordeal&quot; that he blamed on &quot;dishonest and corrupt&quot; Democrats.
Trump flaunts Senate acquittal at National Prayer Breakfast

At the National Prayer Breakfast, President Trump criticized the impeachment efforts as a "terrible...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •ReutersPolitico


Trump lashes out at enemies as he comes face to face with Pelosi at Prayer Breakfast

President also attacks Mitt Romney over vote to remove him from office, citing his faith
Independent - Published


ljkmemphis

lisa krull RT @ChrisAlbertoLaw: Trump threatens those who sought his removal & found him guilty. He targets Pelosi & Romney. "So many people have be… 54 seconds ago

mgunnar45

Michael Mellody RT @ColoradoDavidSu: I pray God to see what is happening and will do god's work. Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast https… 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump snipes at Pelosi, Romney, at prayer breakfast

President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, on Thursday called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment "dishonest and corrupt" and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:30Published

