Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth

Astronaut Christina Koch landed in the country of Kazakhstan Thursday morning, aboard a Russian spacecraft.

Koch spent 11 months in space — 328 days — the longest single spaceflight for a woman.
Astronaut Christina Koch just broke the world record for the longest time spent in space by a woman. Here are 4 breathtaking photos of Earth she captured from 250 miles above the planet.

Astronaut Christina Koch just broke the world record for the longest time spent in space by a woman. Here are 4 breathtaking photos of Earth she captured from 250 miles above the planet.· Astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth after an 11-month mission, breaking the world record...
Business Insider - Published

Record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch is returning to Earth after nearly a year in space

Record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch is returning to Earth after nearly a year in spaceChristina Koch during a spacewalk on January 15th | Image: NASA This evening, three astronauts...
The Verge - Published


MattMcLaughs

Matt McLaughlin RT @CBSNews: HERSTORY: Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after spending 328 days aboard the International Space Station, setting a… 47 seconds ago

Hwy99Boss

AJ @NASA astronaut @Astro_Christina returns to Earth after record-setting stay in space https://t.co/JwluDJxnlR via @TechCrunch 2 minutes ago

AEPishere

Abdulla Emir Pramudya #HOKI :) RT @TIME: NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns safely from history-making 328-day mission https://t.co/ntnIkqjpCH 2 minutes ago

ImmortalHippy

Immortal Hippy RT @ABC7: MAKING HISTORY: #NASA astronaut #ChristinaKoch is back on solid ground after a record-setting run in space -- she spent 11 months… 3 minutes ago

DispatchAlerts

Columbus Dispatch Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-breaking stay on International Space Station https://t.co/Dxxme2vkxL 3 minutes ago

SheThePeople

SheThePeople NASA astronaut Christina Koch has set a record for the longest spaceflight by a woman, and is finally returning to… https://t.co/k8yz40dIgY 3 minutes ago

luisventura7

Luis Ventura NASA’s Record-Breaking Astronaut Christina Koch Returns Home https://t.co/oFBrOAjvZd https://t.co/VAIwOeMvPK 3 minutes ago

GayLibMan

Chepelier Fou Neoliberal #TeamPelosi Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-breaking stay on International Space Station https://t.co/MdrdAWn2Dt 3 minutes ago


Michigan Native Returns Home After 11 Months In Space [Video]Michigan Native Returns Home After 11 Months In Space

Christina Koch, a Michigan native and record-setting astronaut, and her crew mates returned home Thursday after 11 months in space, according to NASA. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37Published

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth [Video]NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, was due to return to Earth on Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

