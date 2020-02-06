Easy and Transparent Mortgage Solutions

They say mortgages are all about timing, and that's definitely true when it comes to refinancing.

So is now a good time to refinance your home?

Or should you wait?

James Mercado joins us with important information; he's the President of ProVisor, where they provide "Transparent Mortgage Solutions".

If you mention The Morning Blend when you work with ProVisor, you can get a FREE APPRAISAL when you close on your loan!

To contact ProVisor, call (262) 754-4444 or visit ProVisor.com.