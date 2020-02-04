Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Paying Adoption Fees for Over 100 Shelter Dogs
|
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Paying Adoption Fees for Over 100 Shelter Dogs
Nnadi and his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, recently won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|'What an incredibly generous gesture', says animal shelter
Independent - Published Also reported by •CBS News •Just Jared •USATODAY.com •BBC News •ESPN •CBS Sports
|The Chiefs' Super Bowl win was not only celebrated by the people of Kansas City, it has been...
Reuters - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources