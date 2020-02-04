Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Paying Adoption Fees for Over 100 Shelter Dogs

Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Paying Adoption Fees for Over 100 Shelter Dogs

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Paying Adoption Fees for Over 100 Shelter Dogs

Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Paying Adoption Fees for Over 100 Shelter Dogs

Nnadi and his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, recently won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for 100 dogs

'What an incredibly generous gesture', says animal shelter
Independent - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsJust JaredUSATODAY.comBBC NewsESPNCBS Sports


NFL-Chiefs' Super Bowl win sets tails wagging in Kansas City

The Chiefs' Super Bowl win was not only celebrated by the people of Kansas City, it has been...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LSU_Tha_GOATS

LSU National Champions RT @CBSNews: After the Kansas City Chiefs won on Sunday, this player made snow angels in the confetti, then paid off the adoption fees for… 2 hours ago

loudlippy

loudlippy Super Bowl Winner Celebrates Victory By Paying The Adoption Fees Of Every Dog In A Shelter | Bored Panda https://t.co/CXdClvtZf7 2 hours ago

McKaySusan

Susan McKay Chiefs Player Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Covering the Adoption Fees for 109 Shelter Animals https://t.co/NEMebBoEty 5 hours ago

Cnov18

Caro RT @CBSSunday: Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi celebrates Super Bowl win by paying off animal shelter adoption fees https://t.co/4jGIkzqj… 5 hours ago

Deepizzaguy

George Bernard Vieto Chiefs Player Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Covering the Adoption Fees for 109 Shelter Animals… https://t.co/8xjCjcHt3R 5 hours ago

bowbaloo

Lobo Blanco My kind of athlete. Chiefs' Nnadi celebrates Super Bowl by paying for adoption fees for dogs https://t.co/3iqfCbJpcN 8 hours ago

moose4774

michael d RT @TheTorontoSun: Chiefs' Nnadi celebrates Super Bowl by paying for adoption fees for dogs https://t.co/Xewm4Tk4nZ https://t.co/u99x9c4SGJ 8 hours ago

FriedasMom7

Frieda’s Mom RT @HKecia: Incredible! I love this so much! 💗⁦ ⁦@DerrickNnadi⁩ 🐶🐱🐾 Chiefs Player Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Paying For Dog Adoptions ht… 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Derrick Nnadi Saves 100 Shelter Dogs [Video]Derrick Nnadi Saves 100 Shelter Dogs

Here's the story.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:12Published

After Super Bowl Win, Chiefs Player To Pay Off Dogs’ Adoption Fees [Video]After Super Bowl Win, Chiefs Player To Pay Off Dogs’ Adoption Fees

Kansas City Chiefs Derrick Nnadi promised to pay off every dog’s adoption fee at a local animal shelter.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.