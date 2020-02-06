Planning To Live To 100 + The 20th Anniversary Of The SIMS | Digital Trends Live 2.6.20 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published Planning To Live To 100 + The 20th Anniversary Of The SIMS | Digital Trends Live 2.6.20 On Digital Trends Live today: Google Maps turns 15 and new updates are coming for AR; Apple Watch sales outpace the whole Swiss watch industry; The New York Police Department is replacing memo books with iOS apps; A Reddit user upscaled a 1895 film to 4K in 60fps; The SIMS is still going strong after 20 years; How 3rd party gaming skins have created a billion dollar industry; Rethinking how Windows is a part of the computing ecosystem; DNA sequencing that's affordable to more hospitals with GenapSys; Christina Koch returned to earth after 328 days in space; Axiom will develop a habitable module for the ISS...the ISS hotel; How to financial plan when living to 100; Reel News and breaking down all the Oscar nominees. 0

