Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January The sum puts the Sanders campaign at a significant financial advantage over the other Democratic candidates.

The amount is the result of 1.3 million donations for the month.

He enters Tuesday's New Hampshire primary on solid financial footing.

Sanders won the primary in 2016 when he was campaigning against Hillary Clinton.

Faiz Shakir, Sanders Campaign, via 'NYT' Other top candidates — including Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg — are pausing their campaign trail to raise more money.

According to 'The New York Times,' Sanders will immediately purchase $5.5 million in both digital and television ads.
