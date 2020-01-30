Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January
Bernie Sanders Raised
$25 Million in January The sum puts the Sanders
campaign at a significant financial
advantage over the other Democratic candidates.
The amount is the result of
1.3 million donations for the month.
He enters Tuesday's
New Hampshire primary
on solid financial footing.
Sanders won the primary
in 2016 when he was campaigning
against Hillary Clinton.
Faiz Shakir, Sanders Campaign, via 'NYT' Other top candidates — including
Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg — are
pausing their campaign trail to raise more money.
According to 'The New York Times,'
Sanders will immediately purchase
$5.5 million in both digital and television ads.