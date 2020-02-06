First Vote: Meet Riley McAdams

FIRST VOTE: Riley McAdams is a senior at a Wauwatosa West and has lived in Milwaukee all her life.

Her favorite class is AP Politics.

"I am aware of how important it is to get involved and help make a change in our political system today," she says.

Riley says she is inspired by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "because of her dedication to her job and helping people." She lists climate change, the income inequality gap, racism, and women’s rights as important issues in 2020.

Learn more at TMJ4.com/FirstVote