First Vote: Meet Riley McAdams

FIRST VOTE: Riley McAdams is a senior at a Wauwatosa West and has lived in Milwaukee all her life.

Her favorite class is AP Politics.

&quot;I am aware of how important it is to get involved and help make a change in our political system today,&quot; she says.

Riley says she is inspired by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez &quot;because of her dedication to her job and helping people.&quot; She lists climate change, the income inequality gap, racism, and women’s rights as important issues in 2020.

