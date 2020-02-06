Global  

Chris Whitty: 'too early to tell' if virus will spread

Chris Whitty: 'too early to tell' if virus will spread

Chris Whitty: 'too early to tell' if virus will spread

Professor Chris Whitty has said it's "too early to tell" if the coronavirus will continue to spread beyond China, after a third UK case was confirmed to be contracted elsewhere in South Asia.

But the Chief Medical Officer emphasised the vast majority of infections are still in China, and the UK has plans in place to prevent any spread of the virus if necessary.

Report by Barnetth.

