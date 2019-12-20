Global  

Grizzlies Agree to Trade Andre Iguodala to Heat

Grizzlies Agree to Trade Andre Iguodala to Heat Iguodala has agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with the Miami Heat, according to ESPN.

The Grizzlies would acquire Justise Winslow from the Heat in the deal.

Miami and the Memphis Grizzlies are also working on a three-team trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where Danilo Gallinari would be traded to the Heat.

Iguodala hasn't played for Memphis this season and said he will need "a couple of days" before he's ready to play.

The forward was traded to the Grizzlies by the Golden State Warriors in the offseason.

Iguodala said he is "really excited" to join the Heat and play alongside Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler, via statement
