Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Janelle Monae Got Sick From A Pescatarian Diet

Janelle Monae Got Sick From A Pescatarian Diet

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Janelle Monae Got Sick From A Pescatarian DietHere's her story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Janelle Monae Recovering from Mercury Poisoning After Eating Pescatarian Diet

Janelle Monae is on the mend after battling mercury poisoning. The 34-year-old singer revealed the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizZee News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Janelle Monáe Says She Got Mercury Poisoning From a Pescatarian Diet [Video]Janelle Monáe Says She Got Mercury Poisoning From a Pescatarian Diet

Janelle Monáe Says She Got Mercury Poisoning From a Pescatarian Diet In a new interview with 'The Cut,' Monáe revealed the battle she faced after adopting a seafood-based diet. Janelle Monáe, to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Janelle Monae recovering from mercury poisoning [Video]Janelle Monae recovering from mercury poisoning

Janelle Monae is returning to full health after suffering from mercury poisoning.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.