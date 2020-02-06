Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus scare on Korean Air flight

Coronavirus scare on Korean Air flight

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus scare on Korean Air flight

Coronavirus scare on Korean Air flight

A Korean Air flight to Las Vegas was diverted on Wednesday to Los Angeles so that 3 passengers could be checked after possible exposure.

Austin Carter reporting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FJPence

FJPence RT @reviewjournal: CORONAVIRUS SCARE: A Korean Airlines flight bound for Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles so that three passengers cou… 2 hours ago

Estigiaed

Editorial Estigia RT @fukushimaexpos2: A Korean Air flight from Seoul, South Korea to Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles this afternoon due to a coronavir… 12 hours ago

reviewjournal

Las Vegas RJ CORONAVIRUS SCARE: A Korean Airlines flight bound for Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles so that three passenger… https://t.co/e3c0etzDc6 13 hours ago

fukushimaexpos2

Fukushima Exposed 🇨🇦 A Korean Air flight from Seoul, South Korea to Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles this afternoon due to a corona… https://t.co/mCmHmUOCJS 14 hours ago

BCWildfireWkly

BC Wildfire Weekly RT @8NewsNow: A Korean Air flight from Seoul, South Korea to Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles this afternoon due to a coronavirus scar… 14 hours ago

8NewsNow

8 News NOW A Korean Air flight from Seoul, South Korea to Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles this afternoon due to a corona… https://t.co/63u5W02qxP 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Korean Air flight cleared to land in Vegas after possible coronavirus exposure [Video]Korean Air flight cleared to land in Vegas after possible coronavirus exposure

A Korean Air flight headed to Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:50Published

Novel coronavirus scare on Korean Air flight [Video]Novel coronavirus scare on Korean Air flight

Novel coronavirus scare on Korean Air flight headed for Las Vegas. The flight was diverted to LAX for the passengers to be screened by doctors.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.