Iowa Caucus Results Are Riddled With Errors, Analysis Reveals

Iowa Caucus Results Are Riddled With Errors, Analysis Reveals According to 'The New York Times,' the inconsistencies are not likely to significantly affect the winner's margin of lead.

But several types of errors were discovered in the reported results of more than 100 Iowa voting precincts.

The errors include missing data, contradictory or impossible reporting and other types of errors.

Analysis by 'The New York Times' reveals that the errors do not seem to be intentional, but some are significant.

This means that due to the slim victory margin Buttigieg currently has over Bernie Sanders, there could be further delays once 100 percent of the precincts have reported their results.

97 percent of Iowa precincts have currently reported results.

The Iowa Democratic Party has received a great deal of criticism due to delays and confusion related to the caucuses.

Most of the confusion has been blamed on a vote tallying and reporting app created by company Shadow Inc.
Recent related news from verified sources

US Democrats want 'recanvass' of Iowa caucus results

"Enough is enough," tweeted DNC chief Tom Perez, demanding the Iowa Democrats to review the caucus...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Tech firm Shadow sought to revolutionize Democratic campaigns, stumbled in Iowa

A perfect storm of coding mishaps and human errors hamstrung Shadow’s operations at the Iowa...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

applehazelnut

Andrew Maybe it's not ⁦@Russia⁩? Maybe ⁦@HillaryClinton⁩ just sucked?!? Iowa Caucus Results Riddled With Errors and Incon… https://t.co/YrhhOCcxDR 47 seconds ago

isikmoon

Nuray Gercek RT @beinlibertarian: Iowa Caucus Results Riddled With Errors and Inconsistencies - The New York Times https://t.co/QKYTUMeQjp 2 minutes ago

cggeorgina

AMERICAFIRST Iowa caucus results riddled with errors https://t.co/847XxTYHjy 2nd time around and you can be assured that Bernie… https://t.co/SJv1oNLf2J 2 minutes ago

AfricaDesk1

Laura Whittaker RT @jerome_corsi: DEM Iowa caucus results riddled with errors https://t.co/2iVMXXOrv2 DNC Tom Perez (La Raza Socialist - in Obama DOJ, he a… 3 minutes ago

joeybagofdough4

credulous_BOOMER_RuBe I wouldn’t trust democrats planning a 1 year old’s birthday party. Iowa Caucus Results Riddled With Inconsistencies… https://t.co/7At42Pct8E 4 minutes ago

nana_writes

NanaWrites RT @lawyer4laws: 😂Iowa Caucus Results Riddled With Errors and Inconsistencies More than 100 precincts reported results that were internally… 4 minutes ago

RsquaredComicz

Justin Martin, Ph.D. RT @JamarlinMartin: Iowa Caucus Results Riddled With Errors and Inconsistencies https://t.co/NTjOddGOm9 7 minutes ago

DisappeariodDX

Raisins Are Grape Jerky 🌺🌹🧢 @mtracey I think NYT was projecting when they said the Iowa Caucus results were “riddled with inconsistencies & errors”. 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner [Video]DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner

DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez called for the recanvass via Twitter. DNC Chair Tom Perez, via Twitter DNC Chair Tom Perez,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Caucus vs. Primary Process: Explained [Video]Caucus vs. Primary Process: Explained

With the 2020 election officially kicking off in Iowa, many voters may find themselves confused by the various nominating contests.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

