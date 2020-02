23-Year-Old Quindell Campbell Arrested, Charged In Love Park Rape IN THE LEG.ALL THREE SURVIVED.WE ARE LEARNING NEWINFORMATION ABOUT MAN ACCUSED OFRAPING A WOMAN IN LOVE PARK.POLICE WRAPPED UP A NEWSCONFERENCE WITHIN THE HOUR"EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERHOWARD MONROE WAS THERE.HOWARD WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THESUSPECT?Reporter: THE SUSPECT HEWAS ARRESTED NOW IDENTIFIED AS23-YEAR-OLD QUINN DELL CAMPBELLPOLICE SAY THIS ATTACK WASRANDOM AND THAT THE SUSPECT ANDTHE VICTIM DID NOT KNOW EACHOTHER.NOW, THIS IS CAMPBELL'S MUG SHOTHERE.POLICE SAY HE ALTERED HISAPPEARANCE BY CUTTING HIS HAIRHE IS FROM THE 5200 BLOCK OFNORTH HOWARD STREET FOUND ATHOME.POLICE SAY THE RAPE HAPPENED INTHE EARLY MORNING OFJANUARY 25th.INVESTIGATORS SAY THE41-YEAR-OLD WOMAN JUST GOT OFFTHE SUBWAY AT 15th STREET THATMORNING AND WAS ON HER WAY TOWORK WHEN SHE WAS ATTACKED.POLICE SAY SEVERAL PEOPLE HEARDTHE VICTIM SCREAMS AND CALLED911.THEY SAID TIPS FROM THE PUBLICHELPED THEM TRACK DOWN CAMPBELLAFTER THE RAPE OFFICERS CAUGHTUP TO CAMPBELL AT 15th ANDMARKET WHERE HE STRUGGLED WITHTHEM.HE WAS ABLE TO GET AWAY AFTER HEJUMPED INTO THE CONCOURSE ANDEVENTUALLY MADE HIS WAY INTO THESUBWAY TUNNELS.POLICE SAY WHAT'S SHOCKING ABOUTTHIS CASE HOW RANDOM IT WAS.WE TRACKED HIS MOVEMENTS FROMAROUND 11:00 O'CLOCK FRIDAYNIGHT UNTIL ABOUT 6:00 O'CLOCKSATURDAY MORNING.WE SAW HE WAS PRETTY MUCHWALKING AROUND THE WHOLE AREATHERE.SO WE BELIEVE HE'S PROBABLYLOOKING FOR A VICTIM.VIDEO THAT WE DID RECOVERCLOSEST TO THE ACTUAL RAPEITSELF SHOWED THAT HE DID FOLLOWHER AND WHEN SHE GOT INTO THEMIDDLE OF LOVE PARK HE ATTACKEDHER.Reporter: NOW POLICE SAYCAMPBELL DOES NOT HAVE A RECORDAND THEY ARE NOW CHECKING TO SEEIF HE'S INVOLVED IN ANY OTHERSEXUAL ASSAULTS OR ATTACKS INTHE AREA.