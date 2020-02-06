Under fire, Jameela Jamil "comes out" 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published Jameela Jamil is as "woke" as they come. Jameela Jamil is as "woke" as they come. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Under Fire, Jameela Jamil "Comes Out" Jameela Jamil is as "woke" as they come. She's an outspoken advocate for every cause imaginable, from body shaming to women's rights. She regularly picks on Twitter with people who don't agree with.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:58Published 2 hours ago