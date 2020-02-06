Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Under fire, Jameela Jamil "comes out"

Under fire, Jameela Jamil "comes out"

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Under fire, Jameela Jamil "comes out"Jameela Jamil is as &quot;woke&quot; as they come.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Under Fire, Jameela Jamil 'Comes Out' [Video]Under Fire, Jameela Jamil "Comes Out"

Jameela Jamil is as "woke" as they come. She's an outspoken advocate for every cause imaginable, from body shaming to women's rights. She regularly picks on Twitter with people who don't agree with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.