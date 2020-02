Acting icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103

The elder Douglas is known for his roles in classics like "Spartacus", "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea", and "Champion."

His son actor Michael Douglas made the announcement on Instagram.

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 103, once opened up about the most...

Also reported by • Zee News

Watch VideoActor Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at the age of 103. Douglas was one of the very few...