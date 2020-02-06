Sit back, relax, and listen to these Bob Marley vinyls on our favorite wireless bluetooth turntable!

The Stir it Up Wireless Turntable is the perfect way to listen to some old-school Bob Marley tunes!

We’ve got you covered with the Complete Island Recordings box set and the Exodus vinyls.

The Complete Island set includes some of Bob Marley’s greatest releases, including Catch a Fire and Rastaman Vibration.