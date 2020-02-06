Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sit back, relax, and listen to these Bob Marley vinyls on our favorite wireless bluetooth turntable!

Sit back, relax, and listen to these Bob Marley vinyls on our favorite wireless bluetooth turntable!

Video Credit: ITK Finds VODs - Duration: 09:21s - Published < > Embed
Sit back, relax, and listen to these Bob Marley vinyls on our favorite wireless bluetooth turntable!

Sit back, relax, and listen to these Bob Marley vinyls on our favorite wireless bluetooth turntable!

The Stir it Up Wireless Turntable is the perfect way to listen to some old-school Bob Marley tunes!

We’ve got you covered with the Complete Island Recordings box set and the Exodus vinyls.

The Complete Island set includes some of Bob Marley’s greatest releases, including Catch a Fire and Rastaman Vibration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dogsplosh

V S @sonemic They should stop hosting these server updates on a platform where users can reply. Don’t listen to these k… https://t.co/CMU66ZdHml 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.