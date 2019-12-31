Global  

Onward with Tom Holland - Behind the Scenes

Onward with Tom Holland - Behind the Scenes

Onward with Tom Holland - Behind the Scenes

It's time to go behind the scenes of Pixar's Onward starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer!

Release Date: March 6, 2020 Onward is a 3D computer-animated fantasy movie produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures.

It is directed by Dan Scanlon, produced by Kori Rae, and stars the voices of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer.

The film is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.
