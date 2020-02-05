Chico City Council: needle distribution, voting map and sit-lie

City councilmembers took some heat at last night's meeting... over voter district maps... and public safety.

As action news now reporter christina vitale reports..

The council listened..

And took action..

In response.

Morgan: now after the 2020 election every district in chico wil have an elected representativeã all of them it was a 5-2 vote to keep the lavendar map and make north west chico district one again chandra: we were all pretty upset that we were overlooked you're looking at the new revised map.

Now district 1, 3, 5 and 7 will have council members up for electionã including sean morgan.

Morgan: people keep calling it my district its not no district belongs to anyone whether i run or someone else runs and beats me its just district one they'll have a representative and they should chandra: we really like sean morgan he understands our concerns out on