Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chico City Council: needle distribution, voting map and sit-lie

Chico City Council: needle distribution, voting map and sit-lie

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Chico City Council: needle distribution, voting map and sit-lieThe three topics brought out hundreds of protestors, even blocking Main Street.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chico City Council: needle distribution, voting map and sit-lie

City councilmembers took some heat at last night's meeting... over voter district maps... and public safety.

As action news now reporter christina vitale reports..

The council listened..

And took action..

In response.

Morgan: now after the 2020 election every district in chico wil have an elected representativeã all of them it was a 5-2 vote to keep the lavendar map and make north west chico district one again chandra: we were all pretty upset that we were overlooked you're looking at the new revised map.

Now district 1, 3, 5 and 7 will have council members up for electionã including sean morgan.

Morgan: people keep calling it my district its not no district belongs to anyone whether i run or someone else runs and beats me its just district one they'll have a representative and they should chandra: we really like sean morgan he understands our concerns out on




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrueTrumper

truetrumper RT @JessieReports: People are protesting outside of the chico city council meeting against the needle exchange program, which will be talke… 11 hours ago

lilyjamali

Lily Jamali لیلی جمالی RT @ByRobinEpley: A huge protest has formed outside of the #Chico City Council chambers tonight. There’s easily 200-300 people here, mostly… 1 day ago

KRCRColton

Colton Chavez RT @KRCR7: KRCR's @KRCRColton was at the Chico City Council meeting, on Tuesday, speaking to residents voicing their concerns on an array o… 2 days ago

KRCR7

KRCR News Channel 7 KRCR's @KRCRColton was at the Chico City Council meeting, on Tuesday, speaking to residents voicing their concerns… https://t.co/4FsvxQaQU1 2 days ago

biomojo3000

biomojo3000 RT @RBerge21: Great job by 200 local businesses in #ChicoCa organizing such a large protest against The City Council and Randall Stone, @Al… 2 days ago

RBerge21

NorCalEMT Great job by 200 local businesses in #ChicoCa organizing such a large protest against The City Council and Randall… https://t.co/LWi6pv626Q 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

District map controversy [Video]District map controversy

The City of Chico will vote on a new district map that would leave many people who live in North Chico without a council member representing them.

Credit: KHSLPublished

District map controversy in Chico [Video]District map controversy in Chico

City Council Members will vote Tuesday night regarding a new district map that would leave thousands of people without representation.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.