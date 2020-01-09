Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reserve a Spot on a SpaceX Rocket Online Starting at $1 million

Reserve a Spot on a SpaceX Rocket Online Starting at $1 million

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Reserve a Spot on a SpaceX Rocket Online Starting at $1 million

Reserve a Spot on a SpaceX Rocket Online Starting at $1 million

SpaceX’s “Smallsat Rideshare Program” is offering smaller company payloads a ride aboard their Falcon 9 rocket, and customers can now make a reservation online… but it’ll cost you.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring [Video]SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring

According to Business Insider, SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday. The intentional explosion proved its Crew Dragon capsule can take astronauts to safety in the event of a rocket..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

SpaceX just put 60 satellites in orbit with one rocket [Video]SpaceX just put 60 satellites in orbit with one rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — SpaceX launched its third batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from a U.S. Air Force base in Florida on Monday evening. Space.com reports that a Falcon 9 rocket..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.