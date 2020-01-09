Reserve a Spot on a SpaceX Rocket Online Starting at $1 million

SpaceX’s “Smallsat Rideshare Program” is offering smaller company payloads a ride aboard their Falcon 9 rocket, and customers can now make a reservation online… but it’ll cost you.



Recent related videos from verified sources SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring According to Business Insider, SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday. The intentional explosion proved its Crew Dragon capsule can take astronauts to safety in the event of a rocket.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40Published 3 weeks ago SpaceX just put 60 satellites in orbit with one rocket CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — SpaceX launched its third batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from a U.S. Air Force base in Florida on Monday evening. Space.com reports that a Falcon 9 rocket.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:11Published on January 9, 2020