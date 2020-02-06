Global  

TurboTax, Others Charged 14 Million Users for Services That Should Have Been Free

TurboTax, Others Charged 14 Million Users for Services That Should Have Been Free

TurboTax, Others Charged 14 Million Users for Services That Should Have Been Free

According to an internal audit from the Treasury Department, TurboTax, H&R Block, and other tax prep companies charged at least 14 million taxpayers for tax prep that they could have gotten for free.

The audit found that the services deliberately made it difficult for users to find and use the free service.
