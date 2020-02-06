TurboTax, Others Charged 14 Million Users for Services That Should Have Been Free
TurboTax, Others Charged 14 Million Users for Services That Should Have Been Free
According to an internal audit from the Treasury Department, TurboTax, H&R Block, and other tax prep companies charged at least 14 million taxpayers for tax prep that they could have gotten for free.
The audit found that the services deliberately made it difficult for users to find and use the free service.
