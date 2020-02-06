What you need to know: Feb. 5

Welcome back... if you're just tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

In a late night city council meeting the council decided on changes to prevent a situation in which one district would be without a representative for two years..

The meeting which began tuesday evening lasted past midnight as discussions and clarification was sought.

Action news now reporter jafet serato will be with us shortly for continued updates of last nights complicated meeting.

Developing overnight -- an investigation is in full swing after a deadly law enforcement involved shooting in ono... in shasta county a person drove off an embankment and into a ditch - near platina road tuesday afternoon.

At some point - a shasta county deputy opened fire - shooting and killing that person.

Action news now is working to learn more information about the incident.### new this morning- multiple people are behind bars after a parole sweep across southern shasta county on tuesday.

Officers seized two firearms, one pound of meth and about a half pound of heroin.

Police say over fifty people were contacted during the operation.... nine offenders were arrested on warrants and nine were arrested on fresh charges.

### protecting california water and restoring habitat for endangered species... that's the goal of a proposed plan from governor gavin newsom, that would keep more wateri n the san joaquin river delta.

Mr. newsom says the proposal would restore 60-thousand acres of delta habitat and generate more than 5 billion dollars in funding for environmental improvements, aimed partially at doubling the state's salmon population... the coronavirus comes closer to home as evacuees are quarantined at travis air force base just over 100 miles from chico.

The quarantine is strictly preventative and no new cases have been discovered as of today.

The centers for disease control here in the u-s stresses that the flu's is still the biggest threat to american health.

It is the final day in president trump's impeachment trial... after months of impeachment debate... senators will vote whether or not to convict the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

The senate will most likely vote to acquit the president democrats say that many republicans agree president trump was wrong to push ukraine into a political investigation.

### as the senate prepares to wrap up the impeachment trial - president trump took center stage for the annual state of the union address.

Mr. trump focused on the nation's economy, immigration and trade - president trump also acknowledged a number of guests in attendance, including charles mcgee, one of the last surviving tuskegee airman... ...and gave the presidential medal of freedom to conservative radio host rush limbaugh.

#### also on the political front - in iowa...most of the results of caucus have now been tabulated and released.

Right now - former south bend, indiana mayor pete buttigieg is leading the race.... vermont senator bernie sanders is in close second..

The final count is expected later today... even without an official winner, candidates have shifted their focus to new hampshire where there is a debate on friday and a primary next week.

###