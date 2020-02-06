Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Acting icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Acting icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:28s - Published < > Embed
Acting icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Acting icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas died Wednesday.

His son actor Michael Douglas made the announcement on Instagram.

The elder Douglas is known for his roles in classics like &quot;Spartacus&quot;, &quot;20,000 Leagues Under the Sea&quot;, and &quot;Champion.&quot;
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hollywood Actor And Icon Kirk Douglas Has Died At 103

Hollywood Actor And Icon Kirk Douglas Has Died At 103Watch VideoActor Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at the age of 103.  Douglas was one of the very few...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsCBS 2Wales OnlineCTV NewsUSATODAY.com


Kirk Douglas once revealed surviving helicopter crash changed his life forever

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 103, once opened up about the most...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ComicJohnnyCorn

Johnny Corn #RIP #KirtDouglas! #Acting #Icon and inspired #Generations of #Actors Thank you!! https://t.co/rb8mjE6HTB 6 minutes ago

RajeshPatel008

Rajesh Patel RT @mog7546: R.I.P. Kirk Douglas Hollywood Icon and Spartacus Star, Dies at 103 With over 92 acting credits, including some 75 movies, Do… 8 minutes ago

EarlyBirdBooks

Early Bird Books Today we're remembering acting legend #KirkDouglas with an excerpt from his memoir, #IAmSpartacus! Written in 2012,… https://t.co/tSfTw1nCve 50 minutes ago

bentsally11

Sally Bentley RT @a57a7ef30b0f4ce: @robreiner Kirk Douglas, a Hollywood Icon and Spartacus Star, Dies at 103. With over 92 acting credits, including some… 2 hours ago

ConleyGriggs

Conley Griggs Partin WOW, what a life! He lived happily to 103 with over 92 acting credits, including some 75 movies. He will always be… https://t.co/I5INW6O6Pg 3 hours ago

BLAENAUFFESTNOW

#HeartofSnowdonia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @IanBrumpton: Sad we've lost Kirk Douglas - real name Issur Danielovitch a Jewish immigrant to the USA who became an American Icon in ti… 4 hours ago

IsraelPRcom

Israel PR RT @USANewsAgency: == Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Spartacus Star, Dies at 103 == With over 92 acting credits Douglas became a superstar… 4 hours ago

Scribberlings

Helen the Heretic RT @MoviesMatrix: Sad news... Acting icon, Kirk Douglas has passed away at 103. He has over 90 acting credits, including 75 movies. #RIP… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Icon Of Golden Hollywood Kirk Douglas Dies At 103 [Video]Icon Of Golden Hollywood Kirk Douglas Dies At 103

Douglas was known not only for his iconic roles but also for his long history of charitable works. Brittney Hopper reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:57Published

Lights Dimmed At Kirk Douglas Theater In Culver City To Honor Late Actor [Video]Lights Dimmed At Kirk Douglas Theater In Culver City To Honor Late Actor

Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced on Instagram.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.