How Does Coronavirus Differ From the Flu?

How Does Coronavirus Differ From the Flu?

Coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, has infected 20,000 people and killed 467 in China.

With flu season in full effect and the spread of 2019-nCoV, many have become worried about infection.

But how do the two illnesses compare?

Here are a few differentiating factors.

Symptoms and Severity Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat and muscle aches.

Coronavirus includes fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Death Rate 0.05 percent of those infected have died from the flu.

Some estimates have shown the death rate from coronavirus to be nearly 2 percent.

Risk of Infection The CDC estimates that about 8 percent of people get infected with the flu each season.

There are only 11 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV in the U.S. Virus Transmission On average, individuals with the flu spread it to about 1.3 others.

Those with coronavirus spread the illness to roughly 2.2 others.

Prevention The seasonal flu has a vaccine.

Researchers are in the early stages of developing one for 2019-nCoV.