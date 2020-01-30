How Does Coronavirus Differ From the Flu?
How Does Coronavirus
Differ From the Flu?
Coronavirus, also known
as 2019-nCoV, has infected
20,000 people and killed
467 in China.
With flu season in full effect and
the spread of 2019-nCoV, many
have become worried about infection.
But how do the two
illnesses compare?
Here are a few
differentiating factors.
Symptoms and Severity
Flu symptoms include fever, cough,
sore throat and muscle aches.
Coronavirus
includes fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Death Rate
0.05 percent of those infected have died from the flu.
Some estimates have shown the death rate from coronavirus to be nearly 2 percent.
Risk of Infection
The CDC estimates that about 8 percent of people get infected with the flu each season.
There are only
11 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV in the U.S. Virus Transmission
On average, individuals with the flu spread it
to about 1.3 others.
Those with coronavirus
spread the illness to roughly 2.2 others.
Prevention
The seasonal flu has a vaccine.
Researchers are in the early stages
of developing one for 2019-nCoV.