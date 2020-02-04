Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BIRDS OF PREY: Margot Robbie doesn't like playing the lead!

BIRDS OF PREY: Margot Robbie doesn't like playing the lead!

Video Credit: ODE - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
BIRDS OF PREY: Margot Robbie doesn't like playing the lead!

BIRDS OF PREY: Margot Robbie doesn't like playing the lead!

Margot Robbie reveals why she doesn't like playing the lead in films, despite having to in Birds of Prey.

Plus, she and Jurnee Smollett-Bell talk food Report by Nathoom.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Can ‘Birds of Prey’ and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Slay at Box Office?

After a feast or famine year punctuated by the record breaking success of “Joker,” Warner Bros....
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •The AgeSeattle Times


Critics Gush Over ‘Birds of Prey': ‘If Only All Comic Book Movies Felt This Fun’

Early reviews for Warner Bros/DC’s “Birds of Prey” are in, and critics are hailing it as...
The Wrap - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Birds of Prey' | THR News [Video]Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Birds of Prey' | THR News

Margot Robbie's return to Harley Quinn is a stylish, violent affair — according to the reviews.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:43Published

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - 'Lost Something' Clip [Video]Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - "Lost Something" Clip

Check out the official "Lost Something" clip from Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor! Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.