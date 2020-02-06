Global  

DHS Bans New Yorkers From Applying For Global Entry

DHS Bans New Yorkers From Applying For Global Entry

DHS Bans New Yorkers From Applying For Global Entry

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says New Yorkers will be banned from enrolling in Global Entry in response to the state’s sanctuary law.
