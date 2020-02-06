Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oneida County funding road project

Oneida County funding road project

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Oneida County funding road project

Oneida County funding road project

Road construction will be completed to accommodate development of the Cree manufacturing facility.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oneida County funding road project

Read aloud day... how one author and educators at one local school are pushing the initiative to get kids to read more... and with expression.

Oneida county will fund a construction project to improve the suny-marcy parkway in order to support cree's development at the marcy nanocenter site.

County executive anthony picente's office says a feasibility study lead to the redesign.

The reconstruction of the suny-marcy parkway is required, to remove the major grade change in the road which exists between the edic and hazard road intersection and the edic and mulaney road intersection, improve the sight distance along edic road and the intersection sight distance from hazard road.

Oneida county will bond up to $7 million to fund the project,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.