Delivery Vehicle Designed To Not Have A Driver Gets Approved, Will Be Tested In Texas

For the first time, the U.S. government's highway safety agency has approved a company's request to deploy a self-driving vehicle that doesn't meet federal safety standards for human-driven cars and trucks.

Katie Johnston reports.
