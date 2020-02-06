Global  

Director Barry Jenkins on diversity in Hollywood: It's a direction, not a destination

Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins knows that there&apos;s still a lot work to be done when it comes to telling black stories in Hollywood.

The writer/director of &quot;Moonlight,&quot; which won the Best Picture Academy Award in 2017, joined Salon&apos;s D.

Watkins along with actor Stephan James to discuss the new film &quot;If Beale Street Could Talk.&quot;

