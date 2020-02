Jameela Jamil Reveals She Identifies as Queer

Jameela Jamil Reveals She Identifies as Queer Jamil officially revealed her sexuality in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

The actress added a rainbow to her Twitter profile a few years ago but never made an official statement until now.

Jamil has been facing backlash regarding her involvement in the HBO Max ballroom competition show, 'Legendary.'

New York City ballroom culture spawned support systems known as houses for black and Latino gay men and trans women.

