Blend Extra: Get on the Road to Medicare

A large number of people are turning 65 each month.

In fact nationally over 10,000 people are turning 65 each day.

That means that they are becoming eligible for Medicare.

If you fall into that group, do you know what the next steps are?

Do you know which plan is best for you?

Sovereign Select does!

Joining us to discuss how they can save you time and money when it comes to picking the right Medicare plan is Tom Qualley, CEO of Sovereign Select LLC.

Sovereign Select is hosting a "Road to Medicare" Educational Event -- Friday, Febuary 28 at 10am -- at their Brookfield office (2505 N 124th Street, Suite 115).

These events are educational only; no specific plan information will be provided.

To register and for more information, visit SovSelect.com or call 262-641-4111.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 262-641-4111 or email [email protected] for more information.