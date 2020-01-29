Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Blend Extra: Get on the Road to Medicare

Blend Extra: Get on the Road to Medicare

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 04:01s - Published < > Embed
Blend Extra: Get on the Road to Medicare

Blend Extra: Get on the Road to Medicare

A large number of people are turning 65 each month.

In fact nationally over 10,000 people are turning 65 each day.

That means that they are becoming eligible for Medicare.

If you fall into that group, do you know what the next steps are?

Do you know which plan is best for you?

Sovereign Select does!

Joining us to discuss how they can save you time and money when it comes to picking the right Medicare plan is Tom Qualley, CEO of Sovereign Select LLC.

Sovereign Select is hosting a "Road to Medicare" Educational Event -- Friday, Febuary 28 at 10am -- at their Brookfield office (2505 N 124th Street, Suite 115).

These events are educational only; no specific plan information will be provided.

To register and for more information, visit SovSelect.com or call 262-641-4111.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 262-641-4111 or email [email protected] for more information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Transitioning to Medicare from Your Current Coverage [Video]Transitioning to Medicare from Your Current Coverage

We live in an age when people often work well past the age of 65. This always brings up very important questions about Medicare and individual’s current coverage when considering if and when they..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:55Published

2020 Medicare Saving Tips [Video]2020 Medicare Saving Tips

Most Medicare Supplement plans make their rate increases during the first financial quarter of the year. That's why it's important to shop around for coverage. Jerry Wilson is an independent agent with..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.