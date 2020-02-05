Mid Morning With Aundrea February 5, 2020 (Part 1)

Students to do st staying healthy -- even while your travel.

The number of people infected with corona- virus has surged by more than 3- thousand, as experts worry it could become a ápandemicá.

In the epicenter city of wuhan, a newly-built hospital ádedicatedá to treating the virus is accepting patients.

More than 420 people have died in china, and more than twenty- thousand people have become sick áworldwide.á mola lenghi is at princeton university in new jersey, where about á100á students who recently traveled to china, were required to "sel quarantine.á you're afraid to go out...of course, there's a lot of panic everywhere.

As the corona- virus leaves parts of china in a seemingly neverending lockdown... i think it's quite safe to go outside if you don't interact with people.

...some countries are taking extreme measures to stop its spread.

Australia sent hundreds of evacuees from wuhan - the epicenter of the outbreak - to a remote island in the indian ocean for at least two weeks to monitor them for symptoms. in japan, health officials quarantined áthousandsá of cruise ship passengers after a hong kong man who sailed on it last month tested ápositiveá for the virus.

ánats yellingá and in hong kong, more than two thousand medical workers went on strike, demanding that the government close áallá its borders with mainland china.

The cris is far- reaching.

Corona- virus cases have spread to more than 2 dozen countries.

Two deaths have been identified áoutsideá of mainland china.

But the world health organization called some countries' restrictions áexcessiveá.

There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade.

In the u-s, officials have identified a ásecondá case of human- to- human transmission, this time in california.

The c-d-c is currently monitoring 82 people for potential infection.

Mola lenghi: what is there to still be concerned about?

Dr. mark mulligan: i'm concerned about the things we don't know yet.

Person without symptoms seems to have transmitted the virus.

How often does that happen?

Doctor mark mulligan is head of infectious diseases at nyu langone in new york city.

It seems that the virus spreads fairly easily when you're not isolating cases quickly and quarantining contacts quickly.

They're now doing that in china, we're doing that here // how effective those measures will be is something that worries me... mola outcue: the department of health and human services announced yesterday that it's making nealrly 250- million dollars in emergency funds available to cover the corona- virus response.

That includes the costs of screening and monitoring returning u-s citizens in the coming weeks.

Mola lenghi, cbs news, princeton, new jersey.

You may not be traveling to asia - or even overseas.

But travel with children requires a little extra germ protection.

Airports, public restrooms and even restaurants can be a hotbed of germs. dr. keith watson, our pediatrician is here this morning with some advice.

to the playground -- or try geocaching -- where gps receivers are used to track down a container -- or cache.

If there's snow -- send them outside to play -- sledding can be great exercise.

Or go ice skating.

Indoors -- let them dance -- it's fun for kids -- and keeps them moving.

Join a play group play games -- like twister -- that will keep them on their feet.

Encourage video games which get them exercising -- do yoga.

Or go to an indoor rock climing gym -- for today's health minute -- i'm mandy gaither.

Keeping active during winter is important for adults, too.

At least three days a week of aerobic activity improves health benefits -- according to federal physical activity guidlines.

By throwing shade at the lack of skills taught in our local schools, one company hopes to change that.

The it it's estimated student loan debt now tops more than 1 point 5 trillion dollars.

Paying for those loans can be difficult and experts say the key is to plan ahead.

Elise preston reports.

Meghan combs went to college to pursue her dream of working in the arts.

But the 32 year old is still paying off her student loans.

"around this tim last year, i owed about $66,000 in student loans."

On average, college students who graduated in 2018 owe more than 29- thousand dollars in loans.

"here's your quic back of the envelope formula.

And that is only borrow the total amount of money that you think you'll make in your first couple of years of work."

Cbs news business analyst jill schlesinger is the author of the dumb things smart people do with their money.

She says the best strategy is to avoid student loan debt in the first place.

"we want to star having conversations with our children maybe when they are in 8th or 9th grade and say here's what this family can afford."

Those discussions might reveal the family can save money by considering schools nearby.

"02:40 maybe it' better if i go close to home.

Maybe i need to go to a state school or a community college," schlesinger says for students who are facing debt the first step is to go through your budget and try to get high interest loans paid down.

That's what combs did.

She took on a roommate and received a raise at work... that's allowing her to pay off her debt faster.

"my timeline fo paying off my student loans, this time last year, was around 10 years and now, with my living situation and my raise // all of that // allows me to pay them off in four years."

She's hoping for another raise which could help her do it even sooner.

Elise preston, cbs news, new york.

Experts say it's also important that parents continue to fund their own retirement while helping a child get through college.

An ohio man doesn't owe any money for student loans.

But one company apparently thought otherwise.

Brian duffey explains what happened next.

Dan cain of twinsburg grew a bit suspicious when the clerk at the twinsburg post office told him he would not be able to get his mail through the front door of the postal office.

But he was beyond disbelief when he drove around to the back doors and saw a couple of postal workers wheeling out two huge bins of mail that was addressed to his twinsburg address.

"i was shocked, ar you kidding me, who makes that kind of mistake," cain said.

As it turns out the college avenue student loan company made the mistake.

Cain counted 79 plastic bins of mail each containg roughly 700 letters, all exactly the same, a statement for the student loan, he and his wife dee, had taken for his daughters college tuition.

Thinking he was out of options, it took 2 trips in his truck to get all the letters to his home where they are now sitting in his garage.

The student loan company apologized for the mistake, blaming a glitch in a new outgoing mail system, and his postal carrier later told him he may have been able to tell the clerk at the post office to return the mail.

"i just may start fire, a bonfire, and burn it all," cai said with a chuckle.

To add insult, the statements, all 55,000 of them were incorrect, the company had used the wrong interest rate to calculate the payment.

The company also apologized for that mistake and said, a bit ominously, that they would send another statement.

"i just hope i doesn't happen again, i might just have to return to sender," cain said cain was taking it all in stride intro the building blocks of the 21st century are digital.

And less than half of mississippi's public schools teach computer science.

Courtney ann jackson has more on the latest push to change that.

C spire has invested millions in supporting computer science in schools around mississippi.

But their new ad campaign suggests---more has to be done.

"thank you for no requiring computer science in schools.

Georgia did.

So, growing companies come here instead."

The ad is a dramatization---but the issue is one c- spire says---is all too real.

"in order to b able to see the drastic improvement that we need to see in our workforce--it's going to take computer science in our schools.

This is an opportunity for our kids, for their future.

They're going to be left behind."

The campaign encourages the public to get on board with c-spire.

And gives you easy access to a form to write lawmakers and say you support legislation requiring k-12 computer science curriculum in all public schools "we need people i mississippi, in our workforce, with the skills needed to fill those technology roles.

And this is not just for technology companies.

This is for companies regardless of what industry they're in.

Because technology impacts all of us in our day to day."

Clinton is one district that's already started teaching computer science at younger ages.

Nats this 5th grade computer science class designed video games that reflect the storyline of a book they recently read.

"i've seen student who maybe didn't have great grades in english or great grades in math or even a lot of support at home but they come in and they can code.

And they can solve problems and they can think critically.

And they soar in this class.

And all of a sudden it turns something on for them that they can be a part of later in life that wasn't there before."

L.

The bill that would make computer science a requirement in mississippi schools hasn't been filed but is being drafted.

We'll keep an eye on its progress at the state capitol.

Shortage 020420- intro across the country, many communities are dealing with a shortage of volunteer firefighters that is putting neighborhoods at risk.

Johny fernandez shows us how some areas are trying to lure new recruits.

Shortage 020420- pkg when a fire started at this pennsylvania apartment building.

Volunteers from the langhorne- middletown fire company responded and put it out.

26 year old tom brown is a recent volunteer.

I'm an eagle scout, i've been in the community service type stuff and one night i sat up in bed and was like "yo know what, i'm gonna volunteer with the fire company," next da i did an application, now we're here.

But brown is unique.

Statistics show fewer younger people are signing up because they tend to move around and not stay in one community..

And older volunteers are aging out.

"now we go ou for any call with 2, maybe 3 people.

On a regular basis, if we're lucky we'll 5 on the truck."

The national fire protection association reports just 682- thousand people volunteered in 2017... down more than 200-thousand from years prior .

Frank farry is the langhorne- middletown fire chief and a pennsylvania state representative.

He says the decline is creating a public safety crisis.

So he's pushing lawmakers to consider bills that offer incentives.

They range from essentially a gi bill for our volunteer firefighters.

So our volunteer firefighters and ems providers that go to any of our state system schools, would actually have free tuition.

Farry says if more people don't join, communities across the country may need to shell out billions to protect against fire.

Frank your property taxes have to go up because they're going to have to hire a 24/7 paid fire staff."

Brown says being a volunteer firefighter is very fulfilling.

You make life long friends and you get the award of seeing a smile on someone's face, even worst day, worst situation he says he feels honored to serve his community, and hopes others will consider doing the same.

Johny fernandez, cbs news, middletown, pa.

Wine experts use their nose to sniff out the best vintage.

These experts are sniffing for something entirely different.

