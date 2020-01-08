Global  

Russ Accuses Post Malone Of Appropriating Black Culture

NEW YORK, NY – Russ has never been one to shy away from expressing his feelings towards the music industry no matter how controversial they are.

During a visit to Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz’s Brilliant Idiots podcast last week, Russ got in his bag again—this time expressing his thoughts on Post Malone.

