Trump Praises Friends, Attacks Foes in Post-Impeachment 'Celebration' 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 05:04s - Published Trump Praises Friends, Attacks Foes in Post-Impeachment 'Celebration' In his first public remarks after being acquitted by the Senate, the president took a victory lap, praising individual Republican lawmakers, applauding his defense team, and defending his conduct from the East Room of the White House 0

