Trump Praises Friends, Attacks Foes in Post-Impeachment 'Celebration'

In his first public remarks after being acquitted by the Senate, the president took a victory lap, praising individual Republican lawmakers, applauding his defense team, and defending his conduct from the East Room of the White House
