WHO says too early to say coronavirus peaking in China 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:00s - Published WHO says too early to say coronavirus peaking in China World Health Organization (WHO) official Mike Ryan said there had been a constant increase in coronavirus cases in Hubei province, at the centre of the outbreak, but that increase had not been seen in other provinces. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Recent related news from verified sources 640 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit China in complex operation: MEA The government has evacuated 640 Indians from coronavirus-hit China and the complex operation was...

Factbox: Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China crossed 560 on Thursday as experts...

