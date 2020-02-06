Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired

Gianna's peers sang songs in her honor, while teachers and coaches recounted touching memories they shared of her.

Bryant shared a heartfelt message for her 13-year-old daughter, who died in a helicopter crash along with Kobe Bryant and seven other people late last month.

