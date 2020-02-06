Global  

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired The grieving widow and mother took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the ceremony.

Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Gianna's peers sang songs in her honor, while teachers and coaches recounted touching memories they shared of her.

Bryant shared a heartfelt message for her 13-year-old daughter, who died in a helicopter crash along with Kobe Bryant and seven other people late last month.

Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram
