Gayle King Reacts To Kobe Bryant Question Backlash Going Viral

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 03:04s
Gayle King Admits She’s ‘Mortified’ AfterBacklash Over Bringing Up Kobe Bryant's court case.

Plus - Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe and Gigi.
Gayle King responds to interview backlash over Kobe Bryant sex assault question

Gayle King responded to backlash from her interview with former WNBA player Lisa Leslie. King asked...
goodie_david

david goodie RT @bbngnews: Gayle King reacts to allegations of bringing down black men following her recent interview about Kobe Bryant https://t.co/Qsi… 12 minutes ago

DeMovinOnUp_MB

Dé or Jefe RT @balleralert: Gayle King Responds To Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Questions During Interview; Snoop Dogg Reacts https://t.co/Kj88qfl1zb htt… 36 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas #Canada: Gayle King Reacts To Kobe Bryant Sexual Assault Question | ET Canada LIVE https://t.co/h1QZLcqd3K 37 minutes ago

bbngnews

In other News😲📰... Gayle King reacts to allegations of bringing down black men following her recent interview about Kobe Bryant https://t.co/QsiwOhwCvD 1 hour ago

balleralert

BallerAlert Gayle King Responds To Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Questions During Interview; Snoop Dogg Reacts… https://t.co/3mHRgySvsT 1 hour ago

eurweb

EURweb The Internet Reacts to Gayle King Bringing up Kobe’s Past (WATCH) https://t.co/soiwp4ZKoj https://t.co/Och0D3QrVe 2 hours ago

soufsidetm9rady

🐐Big 9️⃣‼️ RT @KollegeKidd: Gayle King Reacts To Kobe Backlash https://t.co/XQIniAekOY 3 hours ago

Madcapbill

Bill McKenna Gayle King ‘very angry’ at CBS News over ‘out-of-context’ Kobe Bryant clip https://t.co/OiSfU2BLpB She twists stor… https://t.co/14SdUnkSgX 4 hours ago


Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant [Video]Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant

Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant's legacy in the YouTube clip from 'CBS This Morning.' Gayle King, via 'CBS..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08

