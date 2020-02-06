Global  

Guernsey, Saskatchewan Evacuated After Train Derailment

RCMP officers rushed to Guernsey, Sask.

On Thursday after a train derailed around 6:15 a.m.

Local time, closing a major highway in both directions.

This is the second derailment in the area within two months.
'It looks like an inferno': Eyewitness sees massive fire after Sask. train derailment

An eyewitness says he saw a huge fire after a train derailment near Guernsey, Sask. Thursday morning.
CBC.ca - Published

Train derails near Guernsey, Sask., second derailment in two months

A freight train derailed near Guernsey, Sask. early Thursday morning, closing a major highway in both...
CTV News - Published


ThePeach_ca

The Peach Guernsey, Sask. evacuated after CP freight train derailment – Global News https://t.co/OD9k8uiQZU 2 minutes ago

CTVStephanie

Stephanie Massicotte RT @ndidonatoCTV: A freight train has derailed in Guernsey, Saskatchewan and roughly 85 residents are being evacuated. This is the second t… 15 minutes ago

raemadema

donna osullivan RT @CBCAlerts: Saskatchewan village of Guernsey being evacuated after train derails, erupts in flames. Thick black smoke continues to pour… 19 minutes ago

DennisKendel

Dennis Kendel Guernsey, Sask. evacuated after CP freight train derailment | https://t.co/WL6g5VZeRo https://t.co/sJ4fw6PnNb 42 minutes ago

Jany27896020

Jany Guernsey, Sask. evacuated after CP freight train derailment | https://t.co/b9dA97lnlN https://t.co/LOl3X9tlR7 1 hour ago

chaosilikeit1

chaosilikeit Pipeline probably be a better shipping method. Ya fawkn think? Guernsey, Sask. eva… https://t.co/gWBlfEiJoM 2 hours ago

wildcat2013

RocketRed WOW huge Fire Guernsey, Sask. evacuated after CP freight train derailment https://t.co/HdsxnTzgRA 2 hours ago

DarleneMMcLean

Darlene M McLean RT @cbcDougDirks: 'It looks like an inferno': Eyewitness sees massive fire after Saskatchewan train derailment, town of Guernsey evacuated… 3 hours ago

