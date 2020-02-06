Guernsey, Saskatchewan Evacuated After Train Derailment

This is the second derailment in the area within two months.

Local time, closing a major highway in both directions.

On Thursday after a train derailed around 6:15 a.m.

A freight train derailed near Guernsey, Sask. early Thursday morning, closing a major highway in both...

An eyewitness says he saw a huge fire after a train derailment near Guernsey, Sask. Thursday morning.