President Trump Delivers Impeachment Acquittal Statement President Donald Trump referred to the statement as "not a speech or press conference" but "a celebration." He used his wide-ranging and largely unscripted statement to heap praise upon specific supporters and to call out his critics.

Among his critics, Trump focused on former FBI director James Comey and Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney.

Trump praised Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and others.

Referring to the Russia investigation that played a large part in the decision to begin impeachment proceedings, Trump said, "It was all bulls---." Speaking for more than an hour, Trump said that he and his family "went through hell" due to the impeachment proceedings.

The president concluded by thanking his family for "sticking through it" and saying it was an "honor to be with everyone in this room."