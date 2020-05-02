On the Beat 2/5/20 - Flexx Chiropractic

Troy: welcome to on the beat, everyone.

I'm troy thompson.

In the studio with me today is dr. shannon thomas and of course, her husband zach thomas with flexx chiropractic.

And today, we're talking all about the expense of going to see the chiropractor.

How are you?

Nice to see you both.

And i was just trying to think, have we had you on the show before?

Zach thomas: i do not believe so.

Troy: i don't think so either.

Well everyone's knows who dr shannon is.

This is the man behind the scenes.

Welcome to the show, my friend.

Zach thomas: good to be here.

Troy: okay.

First of all, before we go any further, working together as a husband and wife team, how's that work out?

Dr. thomas: it works well because he's in the front office.

I'm in the back office so it really does work well.

Most people think that when you work together, you're right side-by-side where sometimes you are, but most of the time, he's doing part of the business that i can't get to, i'm doing the other side.

Troy: yeah.

Zach thomas: yeah.

And it's really great because we really compliment each other and at the end of the day, we're able to go home and talk about our ideas and talk about the day and see how we can make it that much better for the patients going forward.

So- troy: i love that.

I worked with a partner once, couldn't wait to get out.

I couldn't wait.

Let's talk a little bit about the expense of going to the chiropractor.

A lot of people feel that it's an expensive process.

Correct?

Do you want to touch on that?

Zach thomas: sure.

People would be very surprised to see how inexpensive it actually is, especially when you take into account long-term the expense of staying healthy.

So, with chiropractic care, you could actually say that a mri can average anywhere from $400 to $3,500 and an entire chiropractic treatment plan actually can be less than an mri.

Troy: really?

Zach thomas: yes.

Troy: so, insurance, now sometimes, insurance takes it.

Sometimes it doesn't.

It depends who you're with.

What's your take on that?

Dr. thomas: with insurance coverage, most major companies do have chiropractic coverage.

Your benefits are going to range as far as your visit limit, your deductible, all of those things.

But you'll find that most plans do actually cover chiropractor troy: and that's what we want to touch on.

Even if your insurance doesn't cover, doesn't mean you should be putting off going to the chiropractor.

Well, how does that work?

If you don't have insurance, you can pay cash or?

Zach thomas: sure.

We accept all insurance.

However, if the insurance does not provide a chiropractic benefit, then we do offer a time of service discount, which basically helps the patient get the care that they need that is affordable.

Troy: yeah.

It's something that i find interesting as well.

And sometimes, it's actually cheaper to pay when you go then do the co- pay.

I know with my insurance is, it's better for me just to pay the chiropractor that in there instead of using my insurance.

Something you said a lot of people call you about medicare versus medicaid and is that covered when you go to the chiropractor?

Dr. thomas: it is.

Both insurance or both companies, medicare and medicaid cover chiropractic care and most people aren't aware that the