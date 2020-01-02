Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Socialism Winning in America?!

Socialism Winning in America?!

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:34s - Published < > Embed
Socialism Winning in America?!

Socialism Winning in America?!

Today on &quot;The Rob Maness Show&quot; Drew Berquist discusses Bernie Sanders and him being a &quot;Democratic Socialism&quot;...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders’ New Hampshire Victory Is a Big Deal for Socialism in America. Here’s What To Know About the History of the Idea


TIME - Published

Charlotte Alter on young voters and "socialism"

Time magazine correspondent Charlotte Alter, author of "The Ones We've Been Waiting For: How a New...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Zaytroven

Zac Stroven📲 Liberals and moderates thought this was their candidate. They may be wrong now. Leftism and socialism is winning, u… https://t.co/v8sgjebNGl 3 hours ago

Peace_is_theway

QuidProQuoJoe Trump winning in 2016 changed the Democrat party. They were slowly bringing us into a forced socialist state and us… https://t.co/rQScpZuNG7 3 hours ago

marimacint

tina RT @divine1127: @SJPFISH Rich out of touch idealists who espouse socialism and globalists doctrine to the death of America. Party for hig… 4 hours ago

ewolkcin

Nick Lowe ☘ RT @ManfredIsBack: @lauferlaw @JRubinBlogger They're used that one for years and he's still winning, but keep deluding yourself. Also, soci… 7 hours ago

divine1127

Deborah Divine @SJPFISH Rich out of touch idealists who espouse socialism and globalists doctrine to the death of America. Party… https://t.co/ldZuXH3yLU 8 hours ago

real_pat_henry

Bill for Truth RT @Jali_Cat: 🤔”The status quo is not working. We want change." 🙄Did @BernieSanders miss the 2016 election of @POTUS?? Lol. CHANGE is lit… 10 hours ago

YearlingSnail1

Linda V. RT @ElliotStormy1: @OrganizingPower Bernie was meaning but who is winning/leading in the national polls. Who is the frontrunner? So if 2/3… 11 hours ago

DianaCialino

Diana Manister RT @HowardA_Esq: @DoriG3 Bernie has less than zero chance of winning a general election if he’s a nominee. Check out any poll. 70% of Ameri… 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

36% of America's Young People favor Socialism [Video]36% of America's Young People favor Socialism

The deadliest form of government in modern human history has a level of support by American voters never seen before but that doesn’t mean the fight is over or that they have even a prayer of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.