"Outmatched" Star Jason Biggs Chats About His New FOX Sitcom

'Outmatched' Star Jason Biggs Chats About His New FOX Sitcom

"Outmatched" Star Jason Biggs Chats About His New FOX Sitcom

For most parents, parenting is hard.

But for Kay and husband Mike (Jason Biggs), parenting may as well be advanced calculus.

Mike and Kay are committed to bringing some normalcy to their kids’ hectic, unconventional childhoods, but these kids don’t make it easy.

FOX's "Outmatched" is a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today's biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
