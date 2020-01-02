Justin Bieber announces intimate London show

Justin Bieber announces intimate London show He has revealed he will hold a special acoustic show and fan Q&A at London's Indigo at The O2 on February 11 to celebrate the release of his fifth studio album 'Changes', due for release on February 14.

Fans are able to get exclusive access to be in with a chance to buy tickets for the special one-off event by pre-ordering the new album 'Changes' from his official store before 4pm GMT on Saturday February 8.

The tickets will then go on sale via AXS on Monday February 10 at 9am GMT.

It comes after Justin confirmed that his new single 'Intentions', which also features Quavo will be released on Friday.