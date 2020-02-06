Global  

5 things you may not know about Bob Marley

5 things you may not know about Bob Marley Today (06.02.20) would have been the late icons 75th birthday to celebrate here are five interesting things you may not have known about the 'No Woman No Cry' singer.

1.

He was born Nesta Robert Marley, but a Jamaican passport official swapped his first and middle names when he was a little boy.

2.

Bob has an undetermined number of children, though his official website recognizes eleven.

3.

He was one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold more than 75 million albums. 4.

He Is Sixth On Forbes’ List Of Highest-Earning Dead Celebrities.

5.

He was raised Catholic, but converted to Rastafari in the 1960’s.

Happy Birthday Bob Marley!
