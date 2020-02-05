Love Island's Shaughna Phillips wants to make things 'official' with Callum Jones

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips wants to make things 'official' with Callum Jones Shaughna wants to make things "official" with Callum- but he's already dumped her and moved on with new girl Molly Smith.

The democratic services officer spent most of Wednesday night's episode fretting about whether the scaffolder will return from Casa Amor with a new girl on his arm after admitting to the group that she doesn't trust him.

However, she later told the rest of the girls that she was keen to make Callum her boyfriend when he gets back to the main villa as that would be the only way she would stop stressing about him around other girls.

But while she was busy planning her future, Callum has been locking lips with blonde bombshell Molly.