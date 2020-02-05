Online mattress seller Casper surges after sleepy IPO

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Shares of Casper Sleep debuted with a near 30 percent jump after its initial public offering priced at the low end of a reduced range.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.
Shares of mattress retailer Casper Sleep sprung to life Thursday in their stock market debut... but it was a bumpy ride getting there.

The stock jumped as high as nearly 30 percent in its first day of trade.

But Casper's IPO had priced at the bottom end of a range that had already been reduced, slashing the online mattress seller's valuation by more than half in less than a year.

This IPO was just the latest sign of the mismatch between what a company is worth once it goes public compared to how it is valued in the private market.

There were a number of high-profile IPO flops last year, namely Uber, Lyft and Smile DirectClub, all a result of investor angst over money-losing companies coming to market.

The scrutiny facing office-sharing company WeWork was so intense it ended up pulling its IPO.

Through direct-to-consumer mattress sales, Casper generated more than $312 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2019 but also posted a wider net loss of more than $67 million.

The stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange.



