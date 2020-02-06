Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Battle Between Oklahoma Neighbors Involves Alleged Roomba Attack

Battle Between Oklahoma Neighbors Involves Alleged Roomba Attack

Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Battle Between Oklahoma Neighbors Involves Alleged Roomba Attack

Battle Between Oklahoma Neighbors Involves Alleged Roomba Attack

An Oklahoma neighborhood is on edge after one of their neighbors tried to break down a fence with a Roomba.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jeeplawyer

Jeep Lawyer @MegGardiner1 Oklahoma gives Florida Man a challenge today: Battle between Yukon neighbors ends with alleged Roomb… https://t.co/TZlkSJg01y 17 hours ago

stay_lovely929

Yoncé RT @fox5sandiego: An Oklahoma neighborhood is on edge after one of their neighbors tried to break down a fence with a Roomba.​ https://t.co… 18 hours ago

DennieBrison

Dennie Brison RT @OKBradCarl: I'm not sure whether it's the 💩 throwing, Roomba attack, or calling the police to report a d*bag that's the best and trashi… 18 hours ago

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego An Oklahoma neighborhood is on edge after one of their neighbors tried to break down a fence with a Roomba.​ https://t.co/KWN1FWmrVh 18 hours ago

WKRG

WKRG An Oklahoma neighborhood is on edge after one of their neighbors tried to break down a fence with a Roomba. https://t.co/kWi8UvfRwd 18 hours ago

KLBKNews

KLBK News Battle between Oklahoma neighbors involves alleged Roomba attack https://t.co/GA709k6xhk 18 hours ago

AJMacDonaldJr

AJ MacDonald Jr RT @WGNOtv: An Oklahoma neighborhood is on edge after one of their neighbors tried to break down a fence with a Roomba.​ https://t.co/M4Aw9… 18 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Battle between #Oklahoma neighbors involves alleged Roomba attack - Feb 6 @ 4:35 PM ET https://t.co/xCfTw9PXIe 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.