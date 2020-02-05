Global  

Oklahoma High School Coach Accused of Rape

Oklahoma High School Coach Accused of Rape

Oklahoma High School Coach Accused of Rape

A Calvin High School basketball coach is accused of rape.

The coach, Nathan Holland, bonded out of the Pottawatomie County Jail after just one day behind bars.

He was booked on complaints of rape.
