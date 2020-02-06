Global  

Top 10 YouTubers That Could Win an Oscar

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:49s - Published < > Embed
If there's anyone who could get the Academy to like and subscribe, it's these YouTubers!

For this list, we’re looking at YouTubers whose skills working in and/or adjacent to Hollywood could one day see them picking up an Academy Award.

Our list includes, Jimmy Tatro, Lily Singh, Shane Dawson, Casey Neistat, Issa Rae and more!

Did YOUR favorite YouTuber make the list?

Let us know in the comments!




