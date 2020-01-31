Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Third coronavirus patient in UK being treated at London hospital

Third coronavirus patient in UK being treated at London hospital

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:23s - Published < > Embed
Third coronavirus patient in UK being treated at London hospital

Third coronavirus patient in UK being treated at London hospital

A third person in the UK who has tested positive for coronavirus is being treated in a London hospital.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Third coronavirus patient who was 'diagnosed in Sussex is being taken to London'

Third coronavirus patient who was 'diagnosed in Sussex is being taken to London'The patient did not contract the virus in the UK
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser - Published

Ontario confirms 3rd coronavirus patient, Toronto hospital discharges the first one

Ontario has confirmed the province's third case of coronavirus, just hours after releasing from...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.